“The Man Who Had No Day-off” describes the life of Muhammad Hussain Farrokhnejad, a seminary student who was also a media professor and activist in Zionism studies, who passed away in a car accident with his family. This book has been written by Mohsen Momeni.

* How writing this book was suggested to you?

After the death of Professor Farrokhnejad on the night of Eid al-Adha, I was very sad, his death was really tragic to all of us, and usually, in such incidents, emotional aspects unconsciously prevail over other aspects. After analyzing social media that morning through late that night, I discovered contradictory news and information about him, most of which were inaccurate and false!

That night, I thought to myself that to remove the false information, show different aspects of his personality, as well as give a correct account of his scientific and practical approach, it would be good to write and publish my memories of him.

So, I interviewed a lot of people and some of them wrote their memories and sent them to me until finally, it became a good collection of memories. I have always believed that the best way to understand different aspects of a person's personality is to record memories from him.

* What contents do the chapters of the book contain? Please explain a little about it.

Different contents make up the chapters of the book. The first part is the preface written by the author.

After that, a hadith from Imam Ali (a.s.) describes the qualities of the brotherhood of faith, which following Farrokhnejad's personality.

The next part is a brief resume of the professor's scientific and executive activities, as well as a list of his books and articles.

Moreover, the main text of the book is the next section, which contains 72 memories. Finally, the book concludes with some condolence letters in an appendix and some pictures.

* Professor Farrokhnejad's communication and scientific ability in the seminary and in the media had made him an expert in both fields. What was the strategic importance of the media in his view?

In my opinion, he was a great strategist. In addition to being an expert in fundamentals and theoretical topics, he was also an expert in the designing field, and cyber operations. In any situation, he was ready to serve wherever his presence was needed. A very scientific and very practical person, he also had a great deal of contact with nationalities from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.