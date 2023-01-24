IRICA to unveil support package for stock market companies next week

TEHRAN – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has said his organization is going to unveil a support package for the companies active in the stock market next week, Mehr News Agency reported.

“We have prepared a support package for listed and over-the-counter companies that will be unveiled next week,” Mohammad Rezvani said on Monday in a ceremony held for honoring Iran’s top 100 companies.

According to Rezvani, the mentioned package includes the facilitation of customs duty refunds and other benefits, mainly for the country’s exemplary companies active in the stock market.

EF/MA