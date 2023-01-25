IRCS elaborates on activities to combat climate change

TEHRAN – The chief of the Iranian Red Crescent Society has expounded on measures taken to deal with climate change.

The negative impact of climate change in Iran has been manifested in the form of drought, sudden floods, serious lack of water resources, migration, and the appearance of dust storms, Pir-Hossein Kolivand said.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the heads of the red crescent and red cross societies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which was held in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Red Crescent Society, as the largest domestic humanitarian and popular organization and an active and prominent member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is taking steps towards supporting human dignity, alleviating human suffering, and helping to improve people's lives inside and outside the country, Kolivand added.

Referring to the activities done to fight climate change, he said: “Establishing a climate change center for the Red Crescent Society, preparing a 2-year action plan for the Red Crescent Society to deal with the effects of climate change, concluding a memorandum of understanding with governmental and non-governmental organizations and bodies and universities, and offering training courses to the public were among the activities.”

Moreover, the exchange of information and experiences between the Iranian Red Crescent Society and the red cross red crescent societies of the Middle East and North Africa region has been carried out in this regard, he noted.

He went on to say that the duties of the IRCS at the national and international levels include providing relief services during natural disasters and accidents, providing first aid, offering education and training services to people for dealing with disasters, sending relief and medical forces to other countries if necessary, providing medicine, medical devices and equipment for rehabilitation, and promoting the participation of youth and volunteers in related activities.

Pointing out that climate change alone can be considered the biggest international threat, and the whole world is involved in its formation, he added: “In the current century, climate change is one of the most important and influential issues and challenges for international health, peace, and security.”

The Iranian Red Crescent Society considers dealing with climate change as its priority because the negative impact of this phenomenon has been manifested in Iran in the form of drought, sudden floods, serious lack of water resources, migration, and the emergence of fine dust, Kolivand highlighted.

Negative effect of sanctions

The Iranian Red Crescent Society is the largest humanitarian organization in Iran, which is responsible for dealing with disasters, and is the only organization that is obligated to send aid and dispatch relief and treatment agents to other countries, he said.

“Unfortunately, we see that the cruel sanctions have affected the humanitarian activities of the Red Crescent Society and prevented the efficient and effective performance of its duties and obligations at the national and international levels,” he lamented.

Among the cases of the effect of sanctions, we can mention the non-cooperation of banks to transfer and move money, import medicine and medical equipment, the impossibility of buying and transferring relief items and equipment such as life detectors, helicopters, and related equipment for air rescue, he explained.

IFRC appreciates IRCS

In May 2022, Francesco Rocca, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said the Iranian Red Crescent Society has done its best in providing support to refugees despite U.S. sanctions and international pressures.

“We are well aware that the Government of the Islamic Republic, despite sanctions and political pressures, has never stopped supporting the Red Crescent Society and is one of the few governments that has always had the full support of the Society,” Rocca stated.

Expanding cooperation with the IRCS is one of the policies and priorities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and today we proudly announce that Iran, as the educational hub of this international organization, is transferring its experiences to other countries and aid workers worldwide, he highlighted.

MG

