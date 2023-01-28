TEDPIX drops 11,800 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 11,875 points to 1.6 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 12.538 billion securities worth 77.363 trillion rials (about $193.4 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 9,121 points, and the second market’s index lost 22,600 points

TEDPIX lost 75,515 points to 1.611 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA