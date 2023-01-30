SPGC gas condensate output exceeds 700,000 bpd

TEHRAN – Gas condensate production by the refineries of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC), which is comprised of 14 refineries that process natural gas from the giant South Pars gas field, exceeds 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), an official with the SPGC said.

According to Ali Ahmadi, the director of production and export control affairs at SPGC, the complex is currently the biggest producer of gas condensate in West Asia, IRNA reported.

Ahmadi put the complex’s current daily natural gas output at 570 million cubic meters.

EF/MA