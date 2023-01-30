Azmoun determined to remain in Bayer Leverkusen

TEHRAN – Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun said that he is not going to leave Bayer Leverkusen, refuting some speculations linking him to a move to Turkish clubs.

It's no secret that Sardar Azmoun hasn't lived up to expectations in Leverkusen so far. Both the club and the player had expected a lot more when Bayer signed the Iranian international from Zenit Saint Petersburg in early 2022 for €2.5 million. But the record after a year in Germany is very poor with only one Bundesliga goal after 18 appearances.

The 28-year forward has been linked with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

“I don't know where the rumors are coming from,” Azmoun said. “I have a contract with Bayer Leverkusen and I want to be successful with the team and be a useful player for my team.”