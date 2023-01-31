Ayatollah Khamenei pays homage to Imam Khomeini, martyrs

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit on Tuesday to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and the graves of other martyrs.

The visit came on the eve of the ten-day Fajr (ten-day dawn) celebrations and the approach of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

During the early morning visit, Ayatollah Khamenei visited the graves of dignified martyrs such as Beheshti, Rajai, Bahonar and the martyrs of the 7th of Tir and asked God the Exalted to raise their status, according to khamenei.ir.

The Leader also paid homage to the grave of martyr Arman Aliverdi (who was martyred while defending for the security of the nation), a number of the martyrs of the Defense of the Holy Shrines, the medical staff martyred during the Corona pandemic, and the unknown martyrs.

Photos published by khamenei.ir also showed the Leader paying homage to two graves belonging to the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.