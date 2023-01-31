West, not Iran, reluctant to resurrect JCPOA: Russian envoy

TEHRAN- Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Tuesday that Iran has the political will to resurrect the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but Western countries have signaled no such willingness.

Speaking with the Sputnik news agency, Ulyanov said “unfortunately, given the current situation, the JCPOA talks remain frozen, and no significant diplomatic conversations have taken place since September 1st.”

The Russian ambassador went on to say that the JCPOA still has a chance to be saved but it entails a political decision by all JCPOA parties to get back to the negotiation table.

He added that Iran has the political will to break the impasse, and that China and Russia have also demonstrated readiness, but so far, it is the Western sides who have not demonstrated this political will.