Ulyanov: Revitalizing JCPOA will reduce tensions in the region

TEHRAN - Permanent Ambassador of Russia to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov stressed on Sunday that the conclusion of the JCPOA discussions is a factor that will lessen tensions in the region.

In a tweet, Ulyanov stated that the best approach to avoid tensions in the region is to conclude nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Advancements in the nuclear talks and reinvigoration of the JCPOA might lower regional tensions and pave the way for other talks targeted at enhancing regional security, the Russian diplomat noted.

“But the Western countries appear to be unprepared to do so,” he remarked.

If the United States, the side that had initially broken its JCPOA obligations, had accepted Iran’s logical demands concerning the signing of a sustainable, just, and good agreement, the deal would have been possible after months of intense negotiations, especially as the JCPOA talks were completion.

Iran continues to stress that a deal may be reached provided the Americans behave properly. Iran is seeking assurances that the U.S. would not violate the agreement once it is resurrected.