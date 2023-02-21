Russian envoy rules out Borrell assessment of JCPOA negotiations

TEHRAN- The Russian representative to the Vienna-based international bodies is at odds with the statement made by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the JCPOA cannot move forward at this time, pinning the blame on the West for the hiatus in negotiations.

Mikhail Ulyanov opposed such a stance that Iran walked away from the talks, saying the Western powers failed to show political will to conclude the talks.

“No, it is possible, provided that all participants in the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA have the relevant political will,” Ulyanov stated in a tweet on Tuesday.

Moreover, he cited a Western media report claiming that Iran had enriched uranium to levels greater than 60% purity and said that 84% enrichment is not now illegal.

He replied, “It would have been prohibited if the JCPOA had fully gone into effect. So, the participants in the ViennaTalks should decide what their preference is.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has firmly denied an allegation in Western media that Tehran had enriched uranium over a purity level of 60%, asserting that the country’s nuclear facilities have never breached that level.

The diplomat from Russia had stated in a tweet on Monday that using threat rhetoric against Iran would not be effective.