U.S., E3 appear to have chosen to scuttle JCPOA: Russian envoy

TEHRAN- Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said on Saturday that the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is being dismantled by the U.S. and three other European signatories.

The failure of the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna was attributed by Mikhail Ulyanov on the United States and the three European nations of France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

“It looks like the U.S. and E3 have decided to dismantle the JCPOA which was and still is the major achievement in the field of nuclear non-proliferation,” he tweeted.

“Every day they delay the resumption of the Vienna talks brings us closer to the point of no return,” Ulyanov added.

Germany, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and Iran signed the JCPOA in July 2015, but former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions and added new ones.

The new U.S. administration under the Biden administration expressed willingness to rejoin the deal. Accordingly, in April 2021 Iran started negotiations with Russia, the UK, Germany, China, France, and indirectly the U.S. to restore the agreement. Yet, the talks have been stalled since last August owing to Washington’s adamant refusal to lift the sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic by the previous administration.