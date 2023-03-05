Certain IAEA members leak sensitive information to complicate issues: Russian envoy

TEHRAN- Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Sunday that some members of the IAEA leak sensitive information to complicate the talks surrounding the Iran nuclear issue.

“Some #IAEA member states always leak sensitive information. This isn’t the fault of the Agency’s Secretariat. With a great degree of probability, we can identify those member states who leak confidential information in order to complicate discussions in the IAEA Board of Governors,” Mikhail Ulyanov said.

In another tweet, he said, “The removal of cameras from the Iranian nuclear installations was a pretty significant result of #E3 and #US-sponsored resolution of the #IAEA Board of Governors on #Iran. The neutralization of this strategic irresponsible mistake is not an easy task.”

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visited Tehran on Friday and Saturday following Western media reports that said IAEA inspectors had discovered 84% enriched uranium in Iran, a charge that Tehran has roundly denied.

He spoke on Saturday with the head of Iran’s nuclear agency, Mohammad Eslami, with the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and with the Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

At a joint news conference with Eslami, the IAEA chief said any military strike on nuclear facilities is prohibited, in response to U.S. and Israeli threats to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.

At the meeting with the IAEA chief, Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s determination to address technical concerns with the Safeguards Agreements as quickly as possible.

For his part, Grossi stated that the IAEA is prepared to resolve disagreements between the two parties through diplomatic and technical means.

The IAEA supports any positive initiatives aiding participants in the Vienna negotiations to agree on a final decision about the resurrection of the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA-, Grossi said.

Raisi stated in a meeting with Grossi that Iran has had the highest degree of collaboration with the Agency based on its goodwill gesture.