Any wrong move can trigger full-fledged war, Iran tells U.S.

TEHRAN- Iranian authorities have told Newsweek that any military action by the United States against the Islamic Republic will end in an all-out confrontation with regional repercussions. The warning followed a drone attack on at least one defense complex in the central city of Isfahan.

“In Iran's perspective, the use of the military option at any level means U.S. entry into the war,” Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN noted.

“For now,” the mission noted, “Iran considers such a possibility to be weak.”