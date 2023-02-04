Iranian-Saudi thaw prevents Israel abuse of regional countries: MP

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker Jalil Rahimi Jahan Abadi has said that an improvement in Iran-Saudi Arabia relations will prevent Israel from abusing the countries in West Asia.

Commenting on the renewed efforts to resume Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad, Rahimi Jahan Abadi said, “The relations between Tehran and Riyadh have had many ups and downs and many efforts have been made to improve it, and the holding of five rounds of talks and negotiations was in this direction.”

“Based on this, it can be acknowledged that due to the sixth round being held in the near future, there is hope for a restoration of relations and reopening of embassies,” the lawmaker said in an interview with the Iranian parliamentary news agency ICANA.

The lawmaker continued, “Iran and Saudi Arabia are considered important countries in the Islamic world and the Middle East, so the improvement of relations between the two countries will eliminate the abuse of the Zionist regime. In fact, this infamous regime is the cause of tension and challenge among Islamic countries.”

He stated, “Also, an improvement of relations between the two countries can facilitate joint cooperation between Iran and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf.”

Rahimi Jahan Abadi, a member of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, underlined the need for Iran to proactively manage the disputes in foreign relations.

“Iran has always tried to manage differences of opinion, misunderstandings and even differences of interests. Undoubtedly, there are differences of interests between all governments and countries, but it is important that the officials of those countries and people who work in the field of foreign policy try to manage these issues. Fortunately, in the 13th government, improving relations with neighbors and de-escalation is one of the positive and constructive policies in the field of foreign policy, the results of which are becoming clear.”

He noted, “We hope that the Saudi side will also have a wise and realistic view of the hostile issues and the issues between the two countries and that it is important for them to restore relations so that we can see positive results in the upcoming meeting.”

The Foreign Minister of Iraq, Fouad Hussein, has recently said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called on senior Iraqi officials to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Tehran's and Riyadh's foreign ministers as part of a diplomatic effort between the two neighbors to restore frosty relations.

“Mohammed bin Salman has asked that top Iraqi authorities to arrange the meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad,” Foreign Minister Hussein said last week.

The Saudi and Iranian delegations have already had five rounds of security-level talks in Baghdad, the Iraqi foreign minister underlined.

According to Hussein, the private conversations will be made public through Iraq's intermediary role, and the public meeting between the Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers will take place.

