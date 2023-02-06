TEDPIX loses 2,300 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 2,319 points to 1.537 million on Monday.

As reported, over 8.151 billion securities worth 44.397 trillion rials (about $111 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA