Mahathir visits Tehran embassy as Iran marks revolution

TEHRAN – Mahathir Mohammad, the former Malaysian prime minister, has visited the Iranian embassy in Kuala Lumpur to participate in the ceremonies marking the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA reported on Saturday.

In addition to the 97-year-old Mahathir, the Malaysian parliament speaker, health minister, deputy economy minister and a number of government officials as well as cultural and academic figures, company managers, representatives of the private sector, foreign ambassadors in Kuala Lumpur and Iranians living in the country participated in the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iranian ambassador to Malaysia Ali Asghar Mohammadi highlighted the Islamic Republic’s achievements in terms of political and military independence. He said despite “oppressive sanctions” the Islamic Republic has made great scientific progresses.

Elsewhere, he pointed to Iran’s efforts to improve ties with neighbors with a special attention on developing ties with Islamic and Asian nations.

The ambassador also said has always welcomed regional integration based on mutual respect without interference of foreigners. Iran has been insisting on using all diplomatic capacities to resolve regional disputes based on shared interests, the diplomat insisted.