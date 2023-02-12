Senior MP lauds government unity package

TEHRAN – Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, has praised the Raisi administration for offering a “package of unity” that includes measures aimed at facilitating the return of Iranian expatriates.

President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi announced the package on the sidelines of the anniversary rally of the Islamic Revolution held on Saturday.

He said in continuation of the pardons offered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the government will pursue amnesty for cultural, sporting, and media figures who have been subject to restrictions as the result of their involvement in illegal actions over the last months.

Ayatollah Raisi also said that unprecedented facilities have been created for Iranians living abroad to return home, including those who have once committed actions in violation of the law, according to Tasnim.

Commenting on the package, Salimi said, “Iranians abroad are social capitals and cultural ambassadors of the Islamic Republic in all parts of the world, and most of them are loyal to Iran, and some of them want to return to the country.”

He made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

He said, “Iranians abroad are interested in the development and progress of Iran, and the new approach of the 13th government can be effective in attracting them to be in Iran.”

The senior lawmaker added, “Ayatollah Raisi, in his speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the revolution, announced the government's unity package for the return of Iranians abroad. Its implementation will restore trust, and I hope we can use this capacity well.”

He considered Iranians abroad as important assets and said, “Due to their interest in the country, they can untie the knots of the country to remove the obstacles to progress.”

Salimi noted, “I hope Iranians abroad will take advantage of this opportunity because the motherland's arms are open to all of them. The privileges and capacities that the government has created for them are a source of happiness. Of course, the conditions should be clearly clarified and information should be given to Iranians abroad so that we can use this opportunity to build our dear Iran. Iranians, wherever they are in the world, have their hearts attached to dear, proud and powerful Iran, and the opportunity created is the admirable approach of the government towards Iranians abroad.”

In his anniversary speech, Ayatollah Raisi pointed to unity and solidarity. He called 22 Bahman the day of the end of tyranny and dependence, the beginning of independence, freedom and the Islamic Republic, the realization of the will of the great nation of Iran, and the fruition of the enlightenment and guidance of Imam Khomeini on the way to the end of the domination of the dictators on dear Iran.

Ayatollah Raisi stated that today is the manifestation of national unity, solidarity, integrity, epic and the presence of people in every part of the country, and added, "Today, people in hundreds of cities and thousands of villages appeared at the stage not only with votes, but above votes, make a pledge with Imam Khomeini, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the martyrs and the high and glorious ideals of Islam".

President Raisi stated, "Today, we did not just gather to commemorate Feb. 11, 1979 and to honour the status of martyrs, warriors and those who created this event, but we came to honour those who created the dawn of 1979, to say that Feb. 11, 2023 is once again marked with the presence of the people, the defeat of the enemies and the victory of the revolutionary front".