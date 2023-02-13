Tehran says ready for unconditional prisoner swap with U.S.

TEHRAN - Tehran has been signaling that it is ready to exchange detainees with the U.S. on an “unconditional” basis and without tying the exchange to other matters, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

Despite Iran’s goodwill, Washington has not taken an optimistic step in this respect, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly press briefing.

Kanaani emphasized that by releasing a dual Iranian-American citizen a few months ago, Tehran demonstrated its good faith, while the U.S. has not yet reciprocated.

“Raisi visit to China shows both sides’ political will to boost ties”

Kanaani also said the state visit to China by President Ebrahim Raisi shows that both nations have “the highest political will” to advance bilateral ties based on shared interests.

He also emphasized the significance of Raisi’s visit to China, saying it will lead to a rise in Tehran-Beijing relations.

“The visit will take place in response to the official invitation from the Chinese president. It goes without saying that the two sides will discuss significant problems of mutual concern in a range of political, economic, commercial, and cultural spheres, as well as other facets of bilateral ties,” the spokesman explained.

“The visit is significant from a political standpoint. It demonstrates the correct political atmosphere in relations and highlights the strongest political commitment from the two presidents to deepen relationships based on shared interests.”

The spokesman added that tighter collaboration, particularly in the economic sphere, will be made possible by Iran and China’s political will.

“The implementation of the plans and initiatives included in the 25-year comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement might advance thanks to President Raisi's travel to China,” he continued.

The agreement that Iran and China signed in March 2021 was referred to as “a blueprint that specifies the broad course and long-term vision of cooperation between the two nations,” he pointed out

“Rallies on February 11 a sign of togetherness”

Kanaani also said the massive turnout of Iranians during the statewide march to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory on Saturday was evidence of the country’s “coherence and unity”.

The Iranian people have demonstrated their commitment to the Islamic Revolution despite all challenges and despite the hostility and defamation campaigns waged by the country’s foes, he stressed.

Over the last 44 years, since the Islamic Revolution’s triumph, Iranians have consistently backed the Islamic Republic, he stressed.

Kanaani added that such a support sends a clear message to the Islamic Republic’s enemies and to those who have attempted to sow discord and instability in the nation by claiming to support human rights.

“Tehran hails Iraq efforts in JCPOA revival talks”

Kanaani also said though Tehran and Washington don’t have direct interaction, Tehran makes use of all diplomatic tools at its disposal to further its national interests, particularly in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the JCPOA.

“Some countries have previously acted in good faith in this regard. Some countries are interested in utilizing the capability of their relationships with both sides, and we will always appreciate such collaborative efforts,” he stated.

The spokesman said, “We will employ the capabilities of the Iraqi government if it wishes to play a role in this region. Iraq is our ally, neighbor, and brother.”

Iran rules out France “blame game”

Additionally, in his press briefing, Kanaani dismissed France’s recent “blame game” on Iran’s missile program, stating that the country’s defense activities are premised on its legal rights and international laws and have nothing to do with the concerns that the Western parties may bring up in the negotiations on the revival of the nuclear deal.