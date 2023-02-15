Iran slams U.S. officials for aiding terrorists

TEHRAN- The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Wednesday blasted the U.S. for including support for terrorists in its foreign policy and urged Washington to quit meddling in Iran’s internal affairs.

Writing on his Twitter account, Kanaani said assisting terrorists and criminals form an essential component of the U.S. foreign policy.

He furthered that “the Zionist regime, which is the pinnacle of organized terrorism, the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), and the criminal members and torturers of SAVAK—the secret police, domestic security, and intelligence service in Iran during the Pahlavi regime—all received direct and ongoing support from the United States.”

The spokesman added the Iranian people urge Washington to stop backing criminals and terrorists and avoid making interference in Iran and end the “cruel” sanctions on the people.

“The Iranian nation’s clear message to the U.S.: Stop supporting the criminals and terrorists, interference in the internal affairs of Iran, and the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation,” Kanaani tweeted.

Recently, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution endorsing the terrorist MKO, which was denounced by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian as evidence of Washington’s unquenchable thirst for using terrorism to destroy Iran.

On February 7, the U.S. House introduced a resolution backing what it referred to as the Iranian people’s yearning for a democratic and secular state.

After the resolution was announced, the terrorist organization’s leader attended a press conference in the U.S. House.

The MKO, which has committed various acts of terrorism including bombings in public places and targeted assassinations, is responsible for the deaths of more than 17,000 Iranians, many of whom were civilians.

Classified as a terrorist group by the global community, the MKO escaped Iran in 1986 and went to Iraq, where former Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein handed them a camp to continue their heinous actions.

During Iraq’s imposed war on Iran in 1980s, they served on Saddam’s side.

They also participated in the deadly persecution of Shia Muslims in southern Iraq in 1991, as well as the slaughter of Iraqi Kurds in the north.