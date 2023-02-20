Munich conference intended to appease hawks: Iran

TEHRAN - The spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, on Monday lambasted planners of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for not offering every member of the world community an equal opportunity to express its own opinions.

While the conference was held under the banner of security, it really advocated hardliners and war-mongers, Kanaani told a regular news briefing.

He noted that certain anti-Iran individuals were present at the MSC instead of the Iranian government’s officials.

The annual gathering’s organizers committed “severe miscalculation” and “undermined the conference’s credibility” by trying to impose their own unilateralism on the international system, Kanaani remarked.

Kanaani also said, “The Islamic Republic is one of the most significant nations with an undeniable contribution to deepening and solidifying regional security, and it is one of the powerful nations that contributes to bolstering world security.”

“The summit was conducted in the name of security, but it did not include significant nations such as Iran and Russia,” he underlined, adding, “That means that the conference provided a chance for parties and currents seeking to entrench unilateralism in the international arena to express distinct multilateral perspectives on international order and security.”

Kanaani added Iran has significantly improved regional and European security by launching serious fight against terrorist groups such as Daesh.

This year’s conference wasn’t really designed for security but more for the benefit of warmongers and hawks, he pointed out.

Kanaani calls on IAEA to “act professionally”

Kanaani also reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to technical collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), expressing hope that the UN nuclear watchdog would compensate by treating Iran’s peaceful nuclear programs with professionalism.

“Technical collaboration between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA is a core value for our nation. In return, we anticipate the agency to conduct properly with regard to Iran’s lawful nuclear activities and abide by the standards and guidelines for expert and professional collaboration with all member states, including the Islamic Republic,” he pointed out.

Kanaani also emphasized Iran’s compliance to the safeguards accords and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Zionist regime addicted to concocting claims”

The spokesperson flatly denied Israel’s charge that Iran was responsible for an alleged attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker.

Like the U.S., the Israeli regime is accustomed to fabricating charges against the Islamic Republic, Kanaani said.

He added, “Tehran continues to make efforts to safeguard the security and freedom of navigation in international seas, playing a key role in this regard.”

“Iran, U.S. hold indirect talks to swap prisoners”

Kanaani also indicated that Qatar served as a mediator in indirect negotiations between Iran and Washington to exchange prisoners.

“The exchange of prisoners was in process, but was not completed because of the U.S. lack of good faith,” he said, noting, “The majority of the inmates were taken into custody for dodging embargos. We appreciate the Qatari government’s contribution, which is being made through overcoming the technical issues.”

“Tehran ready to reopen embassy, consulate in Riyadh”

Kanaani also said Iran has repeatedly stated that if Saudi Arabia is sincere about moving forward with the reconciliation talks, Tehran will be prepared to do the same and advance the conversations to political level and at the level of the foreign ministries of the two states.

The Islamic Republic is also ready for the talks to culminate in the reopening of the diplomatic and consular offices of Iran and Saudi Arabia in the two nations, he continued.

The official emphasized that Iran is ready to mend relations with Saudi Arabia and is eager to shake hands with anybody who extends a friendly hand.

He noted that restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh hinges on “political will,” adding that Iran believes there won’t be any obstacles if the key emphasis is on the accomplishment of the interests of the two nations.

So far Iran and Saudi Arabia have held five rounds of discussions in Baghdad over the last year.

Recently, Iraqi Foreign Minister Faud Hussein said his country is serious in arranging new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Iran shuns politicizing bitter attack incident”

Responding to a recent statement made by Azerbaijan’s president on the subject of the attack earlier this month on the country’s embassy in Tehran, the spokesperson advised the Azeri authorities to adhere to diplomatic standards and principles and avoid making unsubstantiated remarks.

In a statement on Sunday, Kanaani also said the Republic of Azerbaijan had better avoid making prejudgments, politicizing the issue, or spreading propaganda about the attack.

“Offering non-legal interpretations on the incident to the public media is not a constructive measure in the course of pursuing the case legally and judicially,” Kanaani stated.

As mentioned by the Iranian officials several times, the case is going through legal processes, the spokesman added, stating that what has been publicized in this regard is based on the explicit confession made by the assailant.

“Naturally, all dimensions of this bitter incident are being investigated and studied accurately and expertly,” he said.