Iran rules out report on handover of Afghan embassy in Tehran

TEHRAN- The claims concerning several recent occurrences at the Afghan embassy in Tehran were disputed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The public relations department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has denied accusations concerning events within the Afghan embassy, noting that such events are internal Afghan matters.

It was mentioned that absolutely none of the alterations to the Afghan embassy were carried out by the Foreign Ministry, according to data on the ministry’s website.

The statement emphasized that none of the materials belonging to the Afghan embassy in Tehran, including documents, equipment, and other items, had been delivered to the Foreign Ministry.