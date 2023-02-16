Tehran says linking al-Qaeda to Iran is ‘patently absurd’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday categorically dismissed U.S. claims about the presence of an al-Qaeda leader in Iran, saying linking the terrorist group to the Islamic Republic is “patently absurd”.

Writing on his Twitter account, Amir Abdollahian advised the U.S. to stop Iranophobia campaign and stop giving “false address” about al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

The chief diplomat blamed the U.S. for helping to create al-Qaeda and Daesh, which its savagery in Syria and Iraq shocked the world.

“I advise White House to stop the failed Iranophobia game. Linking Al-Qaeda to Iran is patently absurd and baseless. Those who created Al-Qaeda and DAESH must be held accountable for spreading terrorism worldwide. Don't give false address!” Amir Abdollahian tweeted after State Department spokesman Ned Price on Wednesday claimed that Seif al-Adel, the new leader of al-Qaeda, was based in Iran.

Speaking at press briefing, Price accused Iran of “offering safe haven to al-Qaeda,” and providing “support for terrorism.”

Price failed to provide any evidence to substantiate the claim.

Contrary to what the State Department spokesman claimed, Iran has proven the strongest force against terrorist groups. Iran’s fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria is a concrete example.

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York also rejected Price’s claim, saying the propagation of such misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism.

“The global network of al-Qaeda was dismantled after the death of Osama bin Laden and the organization is no longer in existence but its extremist ideology still persists. The emergence of ISIS (Daesh) has taken the place of al-Qaeda and has given rise to a new form of terrorism,” the mission tweeted, referring to the terrorist group’s founder who was killed in 2011.

“It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it added, according to Press TV.