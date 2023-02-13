Iran-Saudi relations more positive than in the past: Iraqi FM

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has said that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have become more positive than in the past.

Speaking in an interview with the Al Araby channel, Hussein said Iraq is working to hold a new meeting between Tehran and Riyadh.

“The previous meetings between Riyadh and Tehran were at the security and intelligence levels, and we are thinking of holding a new meeting. Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran are now more positive compared to the past,” he said, according to a Fars News report.

He pointed out that the previous meetings between Riyadh and Tehran were not based on a schedule, adding that he talked with his Saudi and Iranian counterparts to follow up these meetings.

Hussein expressed hope that the two sides will agree to start bilateral meetings, underlining that Iraq is also ready to facilitate this.

“During the recent meetings in Baghdad, we gathered neighboring countries around the same table and witnessed bilateral meetings between Iranians, Saudis and Jordanians. These meetings have achieved positive results and we are seriously considering holding the ‘Third Baghdad Meeting’ which will not only address the situation in Iraq, but also the entire region,” he continued.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart have discussed the latest state of ties between Tehran and Baghdad in a recent phone call.

Amir Abdollahian and Hussein also spoke about steps related to a deal aimed at getting anti-Iran sanctions lifted.

The Iraqi foreign minister invited Amir Abdollahian to visit Baghdad.

Hussein recently traveled to the U.S. where he met U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley. In the meeting, Hussein and Malley discussed the negotiations to lift sanctions on Iran.



