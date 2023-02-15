Pentagon says Washington, allies infuriated at Iranian drones

TEHRAN- The U.S. Defense Department has said that Washington along with its regional allies are in fear of Iranian state-of-the-art drones and missiles.

The Pentagon reported that Iranian drones and missiles are among the most significant air defense threats facing the U.S. and its partners in the Persian Gulf region.

Such a report came shortly after a meeting in Riyadh between a U.S. official and representatives of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council.

They acknowledged that Iranian-domestically made drones and missiles are ultramodern, being able to pulverize any air defense system.