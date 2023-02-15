Iran envoy meets Syria deputy FM 

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mehd Sobhani has met with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan, IRNA reported.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the West Asia region and the world.

In January, Sosan traveled to Tehran where he met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for Special Political Affairs.

Amir Abdollahian and Sosan discussed the expansion of bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria and the region, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian underlined the significance of the outstanding relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria and the close cooperation of the two countries to establish stability, security, and peace in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister also reiterated the necessity of upgrading the ties between the two countries in different spheres and described the expansion of cooperation in the field of economy as an inevitable necessity for both countries to best exploit their existing capabilities.

During the meeting, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan also honored the memory of martyr General Qassem Soleimani and his special role in fighting terrorism in Syria and the region and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support to Syria against terrorism and extremism and for its help in the political resolution of the crisis in Syria.

Sosan also highlighted the outstanding mutual ties that are based on the strategic approach of the top officials of the two countries and briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the latest developments of the political process for the resolution of the crisis in Syria.

Khaji and Sosan also discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations as well as Syria’s political and international developments, according to the Foreign Ministry.

They underlined the need to strengthen bilateral ties and coordination more than ever before in the regional and international arenas.