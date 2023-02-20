Tourism projects to come on stream in Bushehr

TEHRAN –A total of 16 tourism-related projects are planned to be inaugurated in southwestern Bushehr province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Hotels, apartment hotels, traditional restaurants, eco-lodge units and handicrafts workshops are among the projects, Esmaeil Sajadimanesh explained on Monday.

A budget of 19 trillion rials ($47.5 million) has been allocated to the projects, the official added.

The projects are estimated to generate over 380 job opportunities upon their inauguration, he noted.

Earlier this month, the official announced that the implementation of 25 tourism-related projects officially started with ground-breaking ceremonies across the province on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution (February 1 to 11).

The construction of the projects worth 17 trillion rials ($42.5 million) has begun in different cities of the province, he added.

The projects include hotels, apartment hotels, eco-lodge units, and tourist complexes, the official noted.

The completion of the projects is expected to generate over 730 job opportunities for the locals, he mentioned.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanid eras, Bushehr province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. The Qajar-era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

