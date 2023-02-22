2,300 production units put into operation in Iran since last March

TEHRAN- Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Rasoulian said that 2,300 production units have been put into operation across the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022), IRNA reported.

Rasoulian underlined the need for completing the value chain of industrial products in the country, saying that the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade should pave the way for investment in this sector.

The official further emphasized the necessity of technological development in the industry sector and stated: “In this regard, the entry of knowledge-based companies into the field of production can be effective.”

In line with the current Iranian year’s motto, which is “Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating Production”, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has been implementing new programs to support productive units across the country.

Providing infrastructure and incentives to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are among the major programs that the ministry has been following in relation to industrial parks.

Rasoulian had earlier said that over 2,023 projects related to providing infrastructure for industrial parks, including water, electricity, and gas supply, with 60 trillion rials (more than $132.7 million) of credit were underway in different parts of the country.

According to Rasoulian, 2,067 idle industrial units were revived in the country’s industrial parks and zones during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022).

The official noted that with the reviving of the mentioned units, job opportunities were created for over 39,000 people.

“ISIPO had put it on the agenda to revive 2,000 stagnant units inside and outside industrial parks and zones in the previous year and by the end of the year 2,067 idle units returned to the production cycle, which provided employment for more than 39,000 people,” Rasoulian said.

The official noted that 1,433 small workshop units were also established in the mentioned year most of which were productive and knowledge-based units with high technology.

The necessary licenses were also obtained for establishing 26 new industrial parks and zones across the country in the previous year, he added.

He stressed that reviving idle production units is the main approach that the government is currently following in the industry sector.

The government is seriously pursuing its programs to resolve production units' problems in collaboration with the private sector; Very good planning has been done in this regard, Rasoulian said.

EF/MA