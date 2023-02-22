Climate change causes coral bleaching in Indian Ocean: expert

TEHRAN – An expert at the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science believes that the lack of oxygen and the bleaching phenomenon of corals in the Indian Ocean are the consequences of climate change.

The rising temperature is one of the phenomena that is strongly affected by climate change. Because the increase in temperature will cause a lack of oxygen in aquatic environments, ISNA quoted Ali Mehdinia as saying.

He also said that the increase in temperature causes acidification of the Indian Ocean water, which will affect the ecosystem of Iran's coasts, such as corals and mangrove forests.

The smallest change in sea life affects the spawning system of marine animals such as turtles, which is why many of these creatures are at risk of extinction, he highlighted.

Finally, all the effects of these changes will be on humans, he stressed.

“As much as the industrial facilities expand on the coasts of Oman, this will lead to the release of carbon dioxide in the environment, which will lead to an increase in water acidity and a change in the ecosystem of this water basin.”

Mehdinia pointed out that the fourth workshop on the effects of climate change on the marine environment of the Indian Ocean was held in Tehran.

In this three-day workshop, experts from South Africa, Sri Lanka, India, and the countries bordering the Indian Ocean are present.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association Regional Centre for Science and Technology Transfer (IORA RCSTT), the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Sciences (INIOAS), and the Regional Education and Research Centre on Oceanography for West Asia organized the workshop.

The aim of the workshop was to enhance the knowledge of Member States and share information on the impacts of climate change on the marine environment.

The specific objectives were to promote sharing knowledge and findings on the effects of climate change on various aspects of the marine environment and ecosystem.

The Indian Ocean, as the third-largest body of water in the world, plays an important role in the economy, ecosystem, and weather from local to global scales.

Many properties of the Indian Ocean, can be fundamentally influenced by climate change. Climate change is rapidly impacting the weather, ecosystems, and life of more than two billion people.

The impacts of climate change are putting increasing pressure on both marine and terrestrial environments, through more extreme weather conditions that also increase the likelihood of natural disasters.

Climate change is predicted to result in an increase in global temperatures, sea level rise, ocean acidification, more intense tropical cyclones, and an increase in the frequency, intensity, or duration of extreme weather events.

It is predicted that climate change-driven disturbance will have a negative effect on water supply; food security; health, industry, settlement, and society, especially for those located in coastal areas and river flood plains.

In addition, climate change would also impact natural systems and resources, infrastructure, and labor productivity which may lead to reduced economic growth and increasing poverty and inequality.

Therefore, the investigation of climate change effects from different points of view, from marine environment/biodiversity to weather variation, is significant.

MG

