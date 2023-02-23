Sultan of Oman to visit Iran to discuss JCPOA

TEHRAN –Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has reportedly said that the Sultan of Oman will pay a visit to Iran to discuss the situation around the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks during a meeting with the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in which he said Oman is ready to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Ali Alizadeh, a member of the Parliament’s presiding board, offered some details about the meeting. “Recently, the Omani authorities have repeatedly expressed their willingness to act as a mediator between Iran and the United States to complete the nuclear negotiations,” Alizadeh quoted Amir Abdollahian as saying, according to state media.

He added, “In this regard, the sultan of this country has announced that he is trying to travel to Iran with good news in the near future with the messages exchanged between the Iranian and American officials.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Oman last year and signed many agreements with the Arab country.

Iran and Oman enjoy close relations at various levels. And Oman has historically mediated between Iran and the United States and it continues its efforts in this regard, according to Amir Abdollahian.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani met with Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces.

The meeting was held in the Omani capital Muscat during Irani’s visit to the sultanate, IRNA reported.

The Iranian commander also held separate meetings with top Omani military commanders, including commanders of the Royal Navy of Oman.

Irani visited Muscat on Sunday and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

In his meeting with the MPs sitting on the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee,

Amir Abdollahian also addressed the recent visit by Raisi to China. Quoting Amir Abdollahian, Alizadeh said the achievements of the Raisi visit to China were mainly economic.

“For example, according to Mr. Amir Abdollahian, during this trip, the two countries finalized economic cooperation worth about 50 billion dollars, under which 19 contracts were signed by the parties. Of course, the considerations of the Chinese side were that the concluded contracts should not be made public for the time being in order to avoid pressure by the West,” the lawmaker said.

Alizadeh pointed out that according to the memorandums signed during the president’s visit, the Chinese are supposed to operationalize about 50 billion dollars of investment by the end of the Raisi administration.

“Among the projects that have been agreed upon by the parties is the construction of a 4,000-megawatt nuclear power plant on the shores of Makran, which has been approved by the president of our country. Also, operational investment contracts have been signed between the two countries in infrastructure areas, such as roads and ports, as well as agricultural and dairy products,” he added.

The lawmaker noted, “In addition, based on another agreement made between the two countries, it is stipulated that the Chinese will renovate and invest in Iran's oil and gas infrastructure in exchange for part of the oil purchased from Iran.”



