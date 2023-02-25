West not in position to judge or preach others: Iran envoy

TEHRAN- Abbas Bagherpour, the Iranian ambassador to Austria, emphasized that the West is not in a position to criticize or preach others at this time due to its dismal track record in terms of military activities.

In a reaction to the recent interventions and stances made by the United States and European nations about Iran’s military contacts with other states, Bagherpour tweeted, “When a war of aggression, albeit failed, was initiated in 80s against Iran by Saddam of Iraq; U.S. and Europe rendered full support to the aggressor, giving him every type of weapon and even chemical ones. With such a dark record, the West is not in a position today to judge or preach others!”