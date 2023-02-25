Iran to possibly provide Syria with indigenous air defense system

TEHRAN- Iranian and Syrian military authorities have agreed to deploy missile systems to Damascus in order to strengthen the Arab nation’s air defenses in the face of an upsurge in Israeli airstrikes.

The IRIB News said in a report on Thursday night that Iran and Syria had agreed to the transfer of equipment for electronic and air defenses.

There is no further information on the terms and conditions of the agreement.

It was finalized during a recent trip to Iran by senior military figures from Syria, including Lieutenant General Ali Mahmoud Abbas, the Defense Minister.

The report showed that as a result of decades of struggle with terrorism, “Syria needed to restore the infrastructure of its air defenses and also required precise bombs for its warplanes.”

The provision of Iranian radars and defensive missiles, such as the Khordad 15 missile system, to bolster Syria’s air defenses is quite likely to occur.

The domestic missile system, which was unveiled in June 2019, has a range of 120 kilometers and can follow fighter planes and combat drones from 150 kilometers away.

Additionally, the system has an engagement range of 45 kilometers and can attack and destroy stealth targets at a distance of 85 kilometers.

The system can simultaneously identify, intercept, and destroy six targets using Sayyad missiles, and it will be ready to fight enemy targets in less than five minutes.