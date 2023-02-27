Zimbabwe eager to use Iranian expertise in medical sector

TEHRAN – Constantino Dominic Chiwenga, the Zimbabwean Health and Child Care Minister, has praised Iran’s progress in the healthcare sector, voicing interest to benefit from Iranian expertise in this regard.

Zimbabwe is ready and interested to start the production of medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment with the help and cooperation of Iran, Chiwenga said.

He made the remarks after signing an agreement with his Iranian counterpart Bahram Einollahi in Tehran on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Zimbabwean official said: “We are rebuilding the structure of the Ministry of Health.”

In this line, he called for Iranian officials to help and support Zimbabwe in providing knowledge and expertise.

“We welcome exchanging professors and academics as well as holding joint scientific conferences,” he said, adding, “We are also interested in benefiting from Iran's experiences in the field of medicine, medical equipment, blood banks, as well as vaccines.”

Iran has one of the strongest health systems in the region and this opportunity should be used optimally in the field of health diplomacy, Health Minister Bahram Einoullahi has said.

One of the successful aspects of health diplomacy in the region is this cooperation, he said, adding, "We are looking to implement this program in the region as in European countries to facilitate the exchange of students and professors, and to facilitate their participation in international conferences."

Developing international health relations with different countries and organizations is one of the government's strategies, he added.

“Iran is ready to cooperate with other countries in holding international conferences in the field of health.”

In September 2022, Iran hosted the subregional workshop for G5 countries (Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, plus the World Health Organization) on health cooperation with the presence of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and the representative of the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which was held in Uzbekistan, President Ebrahim Raisi signed an agreement with the countries of the Caspian Sea region, according to which the member countries will cooperate with each other in the field of health.

In June 2021, Ahmed al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization director for Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

MG