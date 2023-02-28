3m tons of goods exported from Mehran border since late Mar. 2022

TEHRAN - The director-general of the Ilam Province Customs Department has said that three million tons of commodities have been exported from the Mehran border in western Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022), Mehr News Agency reported on Monday.

“Since the beginning of the current year, over three million tons of goods worth $1.46 billion have been exported to Iraq,” Ruhollah Gholami said.

Petrochemical products, plastic and metal products, irons of all kinds for construction, and ceramic tiles are the main exported items, he stated.

