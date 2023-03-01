Iran start 2023 Junior Kabaddi World Championships on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Chinese Taipei 62-25 in their opening match in the second edition of the Junior Kabaddi World Championships underway in Urmia, Iran.

Iran will play Uganda on Wednesday in Group A.

Group B consists of Kenya, Iraq and Palestine, while Bangladesh, India and Thailand are in Group C.

Pakistan, Nepal and Georgia are in Group D.

The teams will play the group stages matches in a round-robin format. After that the top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and final will be held on March 3 and 4.