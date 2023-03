TEHRAN – India defeated Iran 40-33 to win the second edition of the 2023 Junior Kabaddi World Championship.

Pakistan and Nepal teams jointly secured the bronze medal.

Iran had defeated Chinese Taipei 62-25, Uganda 67-28, Bangladesh 56-17 and Nepal 60-37 on their way en route to the final.

The competition was held in Urmia, Iran.

Iran had won the first edition.