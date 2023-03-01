Iran beat Uganda at 2023 Junior Kabaddi World Championship
March 2, 2023 - 2:1
TEHRAN - Iran defeated Uganda 67-28 in the second edition of the Junior Kabaddi World Championships underway inertia, Iran on Wednesday.
Iran, who had defeated Chinese Taipei 62-25 in their opening match, will play Bangladesh in Group A on Thursday.
The teams will play the group stage matches in a round Robin format. After that the top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.
The semifinals and final will be held on March 3 and 4.
