Iran beat Uganda at 2023 Junior Kabaddi World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Uganda 67-28 in the second edition of the Junior Kabaddi World Championships underway inertia, Iran on Wednesday.

Iran, who had defeated Chinese Taipei 62-25 in their opening match, will play Bangladesh in Group A on Thursday.

The teams will play the group stage matches in a round Robin format. After that the top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The semifinals and final will be held on March 3 and 4.