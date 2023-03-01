Yazd tourism hosts wildlife event

TEHRAN – Yazd province’s tourism directorate is hosting a three-day wildlife event, organized in commemoration of the World Wildlife Day.

Visits to wildlife conservation and breeding centers which are situated in Saryazd and Mehriz are parts of the event that commenced on Tuesday, a local official said on Tuesday.

Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. It teems with mud-brick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

Moreover, the event includes a photo exhibition and specialized workshops on mammals, birds, reptiles, and arthropods of the province, the official said.

World Wildlife Day is an annual celebration and awareness-building event sponsored by the United Nations on March 3. It's a chance to recognize the many exquisite and interesting species of wild fauna and flora and to spread awareness of the many advantages that people derive from their conservation.

AFM