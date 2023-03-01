Raisi assigns interior minister to probe poisoning of schoolgirls

TEHRAN – In a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi ordered Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to immediately launch an investigation into the poisoning of schoolgirls in certain cities in Iran.

Raisi also asked the ministries of health and intelligence and other state bodies to cooperate with the interior minister in the investigation.

The president added that release of any information in this regard should only be done by the Interior Ministry.

The poisonings that have been taking place for several weeks in some schools in certain cities, including Qom and Boroujerd, have forced young students to be taken to the hospital after reports of smelling gas.

New cases were reported on Wednesday, including a number of poisonings of high school students in Tehran, Fars reported.

According to the sharghdaily.com, about 100 school girls were also hospitalized in eight schools in the northwestern city of Ardabil after the smell of gas.

The interior minister said on Wednesday that investigations show that so far no “particular material” has been found that can be blamed for the poisonings.

Noting that intelligence bodies are investigating the issue, Vahidi said the “enemies” are seeking to “cause worry among pupils and families.”