Russia’s chief banker to visit Iran soon

TEHRAN - The Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation Elvira Nabiullina is expected to visit Iran in the near future, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"In the near future, we will also witness the visit of Bank of Russia’s Chairman to Iran," Jalali said in a video interview at the press center of Parlamentskaya Gazeta, TASS reported.

According to Jalali, Nabiullina’s visit is aimed to follow up on an agreement signed between the central banks of the two countries during a visit of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Mohammad-Reza Farzin to Moscow in 2022.

In January, Farzin said that representatives of the central banks of Russia and Iran had signed an agreement on cooperation to facilitate financial and banking transactions between the countries.

EF/