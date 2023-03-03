“I’m a Mother Too”: duty of mothers of martyrs

As IBNA reported, the book "I’m a Mother Too" review session was held in the Jarfa Studing Center, with the critic and writer of the book, Somayeh Azimi, and the educational researcher and philosopher, Marzieh Heidari.

Marzieh Heidari about her main motivation for creating this work said that the main reason for writing the book was to fill a gap that is often seen in the works of martyrs, and that gap is that we, as readers, do not understand what exactly formed the character of a martyr.

“In fact, our intention in writing the book was to be read by mothers and to educate them, with the introduction of models in the form of stories and models that have been realized,” she added.

In continuance, Marzieh Heidari also explained that to write this book, it was very important that the author, like them, considers the educational discussion more important than the literary discussion and has a previous study and knowledge about the martyrs.

Furthermore, she discussed the role of parents and close friends on the martyrs' personalities, and the book is written from the perspective of mothers since motherhood is seen as an educational experience.

The author of the book continued by saying that this work is helpful for parents, and young couples who are about to have children, because It is the parent's responsibility to read the book and demonstrate the right path for their teenagers and to adopt the lifestyle they observed in the martyrs.

Azimi also pointed to the shortcomings of the book that reading the book, we are faced with an obvious split and the book is not uniform.

“It's not a documentary, especially when I act as a narrator. As a second point, Ahmadi Roshani and Hadadian's narration seem to separate in some way, but this does not happen in Martyr Masoumi's narration, so this confuses readers,” she added.

