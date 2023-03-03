Iran FM denies allegations of torture

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has confronted an American news station claiming that Iran resorted to torture during the recent wave of unrest.

The American network released “biased and inaccurate” coverage regarding the most recent riots in Iran, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who condemned CNN for propagating incorrect information about Iran.

Speaking with CNN, Amir Abdollahian made the comments on Wednesday night.

The Iranian minister stated that “so many such bogus accusations have been made in social media and the media” when the anchor brought up a CNN report that claimed some Iranian women were tortured and raped while being detained.

“We have seen some of CNN’s reports that are prejudiced and incorrect,” the senior Iranian diplomat stated, slamming CNN’s fake news campaign against Iran.

He said that “no one was detained in peaceful demonstrations,” but that “certain people who had arrived from outside the nation and were using firearms and murdering the police were arrested in those protests that had turned violent.”

The remarks came as on November 21, 2022, CNN aired a lengthy story on Iran’s security services “using rape to crush protests.”

The 20-year-old Armita Abbasi served as the main character in the humorous tale. For her part in inciting violence against security forces, she was detained in mid-October during the riots in Iran that were supported by foreign governments and started when Mahsa Amini, 22, died.

The CNN report, which was based on anonymous, phantom sources and social media leaks, escalated the repulsive falsehood.

The report purportedly said that “her head had been shaved” and the medical staff was appalled to witness “signs of violent rape,” citing unsubstantiated “leaks” from the hospital where she was treated.

The CNN report was widely exploited by Western media outlets to back up the claim that the Islamic Republic does not respect women’s rights and that rape is a tactic used to subjugate women.

The propaganda mills in the West were still ablaze despite Iranian media revealing facts about the issue and vehemently refuting the charges in the CNN report.

“During recent disturbances, no peaceful demonstrators detained”

Reports that the Islamic Republic detained “peaceful demonstrators” during the months-long disturbances have been refuted by Iran’s foreign minister, who emphasizes that only “trouble makers” were detained for whipping up riots and violence.

He tweeted, “No one was arrested in autumn’s peaceful protests.”

"Iran ready to widen ties with Spain"

Iranian top diplomat stated that his nation is eager to advance collaboration with Spain in a number of areas.

On Thursday, Amir Abdollahian spoke by phone with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares and praised Tehran and Madrid’s positive and long-standing ties.

He also expressed Iran’s willingness to strengthen ties with Spain in a variety of areas.

Amir Abdollahian criticized the terrorist currents for misusing the recent riots in Iran and asserted that several European governments made regrettable wrong decisions as a result of false information provided by the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), which was for years on the U.S. list of foreign terrorist groups.

Albares, for his part, emphasized the need of continuing mutual collaboration while highlighting the close ties between Iran and Spain.

The two top diplomats also discussed the most recent events in Ukraine, the development of Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the discussions to lift Iran's sanctions, and matters pertaining to consular relations between the two countries.