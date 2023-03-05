Calligraphy exhibit features collaboration between Hong Kong, Iranian artists

TEHRAN – A calligraphic art exhibition underway at the Hong Kong Central Library highlights cultural exchange between Hong Kong and Iranian artists.

The exhibit entitled “Calligraphic Art: Interaction between Hong Kong and Iranian Artists” is part of the Hong Kong Culture Festival.

The exhibition opened at the library’s Gallery 1-5 on February 25 and will run until March 8.

The Hong Kong section is curated by Wucius Wong, and Yas Mostashari and Nazila Noe-Bashari are the curators of the Iranian section.

“Hong Kong artists specializing in ink painting are generally skilled in calligraphy to strengthen dots and lines, and facilitate inclusion of colophons in paintings,” the organizers wrote in a statement for the showcase.

“Some might attempt inclusion of calligraphy-related elements such as words, characters, alphabets and symbols in their work to express a contemporary view of calligraphy and painting from one single source,” the statement added.

“Middle Eastern countries are all immersed in the Islamic faith,” the noted and added, “Their sacred temples are only decorated with patterns based on their special type of writing or calligraphy.”

“Artists are rarely concerned with representational forms. Calligraphy and its variations create highly distinctive visual forms dominating their work. This would be the first exhibition featuring works from the Middle East displayed alongside Hong Kong works, presenting contemporary calligraphic art trends from different cultures globally,” they stated.

Works by Hong Kong artists Wucius Wong, Wong Hau Kwei, Ma Tat Wai, Wong Chau Tung, Ng Kwun Lun, Lam Tian Xing, Ho Siu Chung and Alex have been selected for the exhibition.

It also showcases works by Iranian artists Hossein Zenderudi, Farzad Kohan, Siah Aramjani, Hossein Valamanesh, Fereidun Omidi, Arita Shahrzad, Iman Safai, Mahdieh Pazuki, Farnaz Rabieijah, Mahya Tolukian, Farshid Davudi and Allahyar Najafi.

Photo: An art lover visits the exhibition “Calligraphic Art: Interaction between Hong King and Iranian Artists Exhibition” at the Hong Kong Central Library in Causeway Bay on February 24, 2023. (SCMP/Jonathan Wong)

MMS/YAW