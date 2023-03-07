Teams learn fate at Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals

TEHRAN - The draw for the Hazfi Cup quarterfinals has been made and the eight participating teams discovers their rivals.

In the draw held in the Iran Football League Organization on Tuesday, the four ties confirmed as follows:

*Pars Jonoubi Jam v Esteghlal

*Persepolis v winners of Foolad and Gol Gohar

*Nassaji v Paykan

*Esteghlal Mollasani v Havadar

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Nassaji are defending champions.

This round will be held on April 27, 28 and 29.