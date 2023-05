TEHRAN – The 2022/23 Hazfi Cup semifinals draw has been confirmed.

Esteghlal will host holders Nassaji in Tehran, while Persepolis and Havadar lock horn in the capital.

The semifinals round will be held on May 24 and 25.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.

Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis with six titles.