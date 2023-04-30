Persepolis beat Gol Gohar to advance to Hazfi Cup semis

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned their place in 2022/23 Hazfi Cup’s semifinals with a 2-1 win over Gol Gohar here on Sunday.

Mehdi Torabi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 31st minute from the penalty spot and Isa Alekasir doubled the lead before the halftime.

Reza Shekari pulled a goal back with a header in the 52nd minute.

Earlier in the day, Nassaji defeated Paykan 3-0 thanks to goals from Hamed Shiri, Behrouz Norouzifard (own goal) and Reza Jafari.

Esteghlal and Havadar have already booked their place in the semifinals.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation. Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles.

Nassaji Mazandaran are the titleholders.