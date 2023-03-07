Culprits involved in poisoning pupils detained in six Iranian provinces

TEHRAN – The Iranian Interior Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday saying a number of persons involved in the poisoning of pupils, especially schoolgirls, have been arrested in six provinces.

Those arrested were from the provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Fars, Kermanshah, Khorasan and Alborz, the ministry said.

The ministry added three persons of a four-member team had a background in wrongdoing, including participation in the unrest that gripped certain cities in Iran in mid-September last year.

The connection of these three persons with foreign media outlets, which launched a "hybrid war" against Iran in the violent protests, have been confirmed, it stated.

A member of this team transferred the poisoning material to class through his child and after the child released it in the class and some students inhaled it and suffered breathing and other problems, he immediately provided films inside the class and hospital and sent them to hostile TV networks outside the country, the Interior Ministry explained.

It added the action was intended to create fear among the people and students and thereby bring the classes to a closure.

Further details about the poisonings will be released after completion of investigations, the ministry said.

The ministry assured the Iranian nation that the culprits who committed such "cowardly” acts will be identified and brought to justice.