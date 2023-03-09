Iran drop two spots at FIBA World Ranking

TEHRAN – Iran dropped two places to 22nd in the men's FIBA Basketball World Rankings.

Reigning world champions Spain remained number one after the close of last month's 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

The completion of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers brings with it very little change in the top 20 of the latest FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike, as the globe looks forward to this summer's showcase event.

The Draw of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be held in Manila, the Philippines, on April 29. The draw principles will be based on this ranking and on geographical principles.