‘Iran's ecosystem has capacity for planting 1 billion trees in 4 years’
March 10, 2023 - 16:53
TEHRAN- Iranian Agriculture Minister Javad Sadati-Nejad said the country has the capacity for planting one billion trees in four years.
“This [Iranian calendar] year (started on March 21, 2022), with the help of the people and the private sector, by reviving 238 abandoned and destroyed nurseries, we created the capacity to produce 400 million seedlings”, the minister further announced.
MA/MA
Leave a Comment