Caracas hosts Venezuelan-Iranian cultural exhibition

TEHRAN – A cultural exhibition underway in Caracas is highlighting the friendship between Venezuela and Iran.

Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili, left Tehran for the capital of the South American country last Wednesday to visit the International Fair of Venezuelan-Iranian Culture and Friendship.

As part of the cultural exhibition, a choir of Venezuelan children performed the anthem of “Salam Oh Mahdi” on Wednesday to celebrate the birthday of Imam Mahdi (AS), the twelfth Imam of the Shia, the Persian service of IRNA reported.

Esmaeili is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of Venezuelan officials and take part in a ceremony to launch the Spanish edition of “Cell No. 14”, the autobiography of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The book covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

This book contains illustrations depicting different stages in the life of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The International Fair of Venezuelan-Iranian Culture and Friendship will run until March 12.

Photo: A combination photo shows a poster for and the entrance to the International Fair of Venezuelan-Iranian Culture and Friendship in Caracas.

