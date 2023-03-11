Tehran slams terrorist assault on Afghan journalists

TEHRAN- The Balkh region in northern Afghanistan was the scene of a terrorist incident that was severely denounced by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the foreign ministry, issued a statement on Saturday blasting the terrorist assault on the gathering of journalists at the Tabian Farhang center and Afghan Voice Agency (AVA) office in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Afghanistan's Balkh province.

The Iranian official expressed regret over the heinous act that resulted in the death and injury of several journalists and cultural activists while also showing support for the victims’ families, the injured, and the Afghan journalism community.

He went on to add that those who plan and carry out such vicious terrorist actions are the opponents of stability, security, and tranquility for the Afghan people, and their main objective is to prevent Afghans from having access to knowledge, enlightenment, and peaceful cohabitation.

At least one person has been killed and five others injured in an explosion that occurred in Mazar-i-Sharif at a ceremony honoring journalists.

The event occurred two days after a bombing in Mazar-i-Sharif claimed the lives of Daud Muzmal, the provincial governor, and two other people.